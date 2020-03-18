<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pella & Virginia Homes Provide Lifestyle Windows to Powell Home

on March 18, 2020

Virginia Homes project in Powell Ohio

Project Scope

We worked with Virginia Homes to provide beautiful wood windows for this Powell, Ohio, home. 

Virginia Homes built a stunning modern yet traditional-styled home. To match this aesthetic, we paired double-hung and casement windows. 

We provided our Lifestyle wood windows to give them modern wood that complements the overall look of the home.

