Pella & Virginia Homes Provide Lifestyle Windows to Powell Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on March 18, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Powell, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
We worked with Virginia Homes to provide beautiful wood windows for this Powell, Ohio, home.
Virginia Homes built a stunning modern yet traditional-styled home. To match this aesthetic, we paired double-hung and casement windows.
We provided our Lifestyle wood windows to give them modern wood that complements the overall look of the home.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.