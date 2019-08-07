<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Lifestyle Series Patio Door Provides Major Upgrade

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 7, 2019

Before

Old hinged patio doors

After

New wood hinged patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Johnstown, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

These Johnstown, Ohio, homeowners had an old patio door with metal grates over it that both obstructed their view and caused annoyance going in and out of the home.

We remove the heavy metal grates and installed new wood French patio doors for an updated look.

The new patio door is not only much more functional, but it's also much more modern The color matches the home's siding perfectly and the between-the-glass blinds allow the homeowners to let light in when they want, without obstructing the patio or kitchen and dining area.



Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now