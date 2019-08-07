Pella Lifestyle Series Patio Door Provides Major Upgrade

These Johnstown, Ohio, homeowners had an old patio door with metal grates over it that both obstructed their view and caused annoyance going in and out of the home.

We remove the heavy metal grates and installed new wood French patio doors for an updated look.

The new patio door is not only much more functional, but it's also much more modern The color matches the home's siding perfectly and the between-the-glass blinds allow the homeowners to let light in when they want, without obstructing the patio or kitchen and dining area.