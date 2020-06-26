<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Plain City Pocket Install Gives Homeowners Perfect Solution

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on June 26, 2020

Plain City pocket install exterior brick red

Project Scope

These Plain City homeowners wanted to replace their old windows in an effort to improve their home's energy efficiency. 

They also wanted their home's overall look to remain the same. In order to do so, the customers requested that the windows matched their existing, original trim. 

We were able to do a pocket install, allowing the homeowners to keep their original trim. We matched the color of the original trim with windows in our brick red color. To improve energy efficiency and maintain the home's original aesthetic, we installed both Lifestyle and Architect Series double-hung and casement windows. 

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now