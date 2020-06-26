Plain City Pocket Install Gives Homeowners Perfect Solution

These Plain City homeowners wanted to replace their old windows in an effort to improve their home's energy efficiency.

They also wanted their home's overall look to remain the same. In order to do so, the customers requested that the windows matched their existing, original trim.

We were able to do a pocket install, allowing the homeowners to keep their original trim. We matched the color of the original trim with windows in our brick red color. To improve energy efficiency and maintain the home's original aesthetic, we installed both Lifestyle and Architect Series double-hung and casement windows.