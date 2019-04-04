<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Red Replacement Windows Complement Westerville Brick Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on April 4, 2019

double hung replacement in brick home

Project Scope

The homeowner of this Westerville, OH home wanted a window replacement that would improve the energy efficiency of their home and also match the beautiful brick on the exterior of the home. We installed wood double-hung windows for this project. The new windows complement the exterior of the home perfectly and have greatly improved the energy efficiency of the home. 

Project Gallery

