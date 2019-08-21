Red Sliding Door Provides Playful Pop of Color
on August 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Baltimore, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This Baltimore, Ohio, homeowner wanted a new patio door that would match the wood interior of their home but give the outside a pop of color.
We found a color that would provide an eye-catching pop but also match the wood exterior of the home and settled on a bright red.
The new patio door matches the interior perfectly but also provides a cheerful pop of color on the outside of the home.
Project Gallery
