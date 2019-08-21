<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Red Sliding Door Provides Playful Pop of Color

August 21, 2019

on August 21, 2019

Exterior view of wood sliding patio door with a cherry red finish

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Baltimore, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Baltimore, Ohio, homeowner wanted a new patio door that would match the wood interior of their home but give the outside a pop of color.

We found a color that would provide an eye-catching pop but also match the wood exterior of the home and settled on a bright red.

The new patio door matches the interior perfectly but also provides a cheerful pop of color on the outside of the home.

