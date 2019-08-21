Replacement Casement Windows Update Dublin Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on August 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dublin, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room
Products Used:
This Dublin, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace and upgrade the windows in their living room for a more elevated and elegant look.
The homeowners needed windows that would match the traditional look of the living room and its beautiful wood floors.
We replaced the old windows with a series of four wood casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with a traditional grille pattern. The new windows perfectly suit the traditional living room.
