Replacement Casement Windows Update Dublin Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on August 21, 2019

columbus casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dublin, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

This Dublin, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace and upgrade the windows in their living room for a more elevated and elegant look.

The homeowners needed windows that would match the traditional look of the living room and its beautiful wood floors.

We replaced the old windows with a series of four wood casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with a traditional grille pattern. The new windows perfectly suit the traditional living room.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

