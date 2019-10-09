Replacement Fiberglass Entry Door Enhances Energy Efficiency

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace their old front entry door as they were noticing warm air coming through all summer. They wanted to replace in time for winter in order to keep the cold air out of their home.

The homeowner was looking for a door first that would increase the energy efficiency of their home while also beautifying and upgrading their entryway.

By replacing the old door with a Pella brand fiberglass mahogany stained door, we achieved both of the homeowner's goals. Cold air this coming winter will no longer be an issue and the homeowner is ecstatic at the beautiful look of their new door!