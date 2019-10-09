<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows Boost Curb Appeal of 1920s Clintonville Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on October 9, 2019

Before

Exterior view of white two-story home with old double-hung windows

After

Exterior view of white two-story home with all new wood double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Clintonville, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1920's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Double-Hung Windows

This Clintonville, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace some of their old windows that had come with their 1920s home because they were not very energy efficient. The homeowner wanted to update the overall aesthetic of their home as well.

The homeowner wanted a pocket replacement done, but didn't want the trim to match the windows exactly. They wanted to add some depth to the color scheme of their black-and-white home and enhance the curb appeal of their home.

We did a pocket install with white Lifestyle Series windows for the homeowners. We included SDL grilles and tan capping in the windows as well in order to diversify the colors as the homeowner. The homeowner is happy, loves their new wood windows, and is extremely happy with how the color turned out.

Before

Exterior view of old second-story white double-hung windows

After

Exterior view of second-story wood double-hung windows

