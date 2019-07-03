<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows Improves Beauty and Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on July 3, 2019

Before

Two double-hung windows with beige shutters on an ivory brick home

After

Two new wood double-hung windows with beige shutters on an ivory brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Columbus, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

These Columbus, Ohio, homeowners had two windows that were showing signs of wear and tear and having issues with energy efficiency.

The homeowners wanted a pocket insert in order to keep the original trim of the home.

We did a perfect pocket replacement with new wood windows from Pella's Lifestyle Series that improved both the look of the home as well as the energy efficiency.

Project Gallery

