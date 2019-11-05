<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Wood Windows Upgrade Bexley Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on November 5, 2019

Before

Exterior view of old peeling red windows

After

Exterior view of new wood windows with red finish and traditional grille profiles

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Bexley, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front and side of home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

This Bexley, Ohio, homeowner's old windows were old, failing in terms of energy efficiency, and the color was fading.

The homeowner wanted a thin trim and a more contemporary look with Integrated Light Technology (ILT) grilles.

We installed contemporary wood windows with 7/8 inch ILT bars in order to achieve the look the homeowner wanted. In addition, we were able to match their original color, which they were ecstatic about.

Exterior view of new wood window with red finish and traditional grille profile

