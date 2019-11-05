Replacement Wood Windows Upgrade Bexley Home

This Bexley, Ohio, homeowner's old windows were old, failing in terms of energy efficiency, and the color was fading.

The homeowner wanted a thin trim and a more contemporary look with Integrated Light Technology (ILT) grilles.

We installed contemporary wood windows with 7/8 inch ILT bars in order to achieve the look the homeowner wanted. In addition, we were able to match their original color, which they were ecstatic about.