Replacement Wood Windows Upgrade Bexley Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on November 5, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bexley, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front and side of home
Products Used:
This Bexley, Ohio, homeowner's old windows were old, failing in terms of energy efficiency, and the color was fading.
The homeowner wanted a thin trim and a more contemporary look with Integrated Light Technology (ILT) grilles.
We installed contemporary wood windows with 7/8 inch ILT bars in order to achieve the look the homeowner wanted. In addition, we were able to match their original color, which they were ecstatic about.
