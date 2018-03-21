New Wood Windows for Richland County Highway Garage
PostedbyJeff Dim
on March 21, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Richland County, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole building
Products Used:
For this commercial project, we replaced most of the windows at Richland County Highway Garage.
They required a multitude of different sized windows. We outfitted the entire building with wood fixed casement windows to solve for their unique request.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.