<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

New Wood Windows for Richland County Highway Garage

PostedbyJeff Dim

on March 21, 2018

richland county highway garage window replacement

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Richland County, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole building

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows and Casement Windows

For this commercial project, we replaced most of the windows at Richland County Highway Garage.

They required a multitude of different sized windows. We outfitted the entire building with wood fixed casement windows to solve for their unique request. 

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now