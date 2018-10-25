Side-By-Side Comparison: Pella Replacement Windows vs. Builder-Grade Windows

The homeowners of this Columbus, OH home needed to replace their poor performing builder-grade windows. The design for this project was to have as much glass as possible and to have windows that complement the deep gray color of the home. Seeing the builder-grade windows next to the new Pella windows mid-project shows how the replacement windows have changed and improved the space and aesthetic of the home.

We installed large picture windows throughout the living area and two awning windows in the kitchen. Awning windows are perfectly placed over the kitchen sink for easy access and ventilation.

We also installed a hinged French patio door for this project. The new windows & patio door allow for a more open space with clean lines and complement the aesthetic of the home perfectly.