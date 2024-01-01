<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Columbus Sliding Glass Doors

Natural Light Abounds With Space-Saving Sliding Glass Doors

A sliding glass door is a great way to make the most of available light and space within a room. The benefit of sliding glass doors is that they really open up a space — gliding open within a track rather than swinging into your room. This allows easy entrance and exit between your indoor and outdoor spaces, connecting for better traffic flow and enhanced entertaining possibilities.

Sliding glass doors are a popular option for suburban homes with large yards like those found in places like Beechwood Trails or Harrison West but also useful in homes with limited square footage like those found in downtown Columbus.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door, glass door, exterior sliding doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Sliding Glass Door Screens*

Columbus summers can be just perfect weather-wise. Warm sunny days give way to cool summer breezes at night. Homeowners who wish to capture this fresh air can do so easily with a screen door, and the sliding glass door screen helps to keep insects like house flies or mosquitoes outside. Depending on the product series, Pella sliding patio doors are available with three screen types: sliding, self-closing, or retractable.

Multiple Sizes for Sliding Glass Doors

Sliding glass doors are popular because they create a large opening to the outdoors. You have the option to increase the size of your entrance to the outdoors using multiple panels. Sliding glass doors are available in 3- or 4-panel sizes. Additional panels can be fixed or operable. Pella has additional options for doors including multi-slide patio doors and bifold patio doors that can take your door to the next level.

Charming Sliding Glass Doors Match the Look of Your Home Style

Columbus, Ohio, is made up of many distinct neighborhoods, each featuring unique architectural elements. Whether you live in the busier Short North or quieter Clintonville, you’ll find a diverse range of varied styles of housing. Some neighborhoods, like Eastmoor, feature historic old stone house styles. The Harrison West neighborhood features Victorian and Edwardian-style homes. These older style homes benefit from sliding glass door additions like grilles or grid-patterns which help the glass doors take on the look of French doors while retaining the conveniences of sliding doors.

Add Blinds Between-the-Glass on Your Sliding Door

Sliding glass doors let in a large amount of natural light. This can considerably improve your home’s lighting and aesthetic, but some homeowners require the ability to adjust this light for activities like watching television or reading. Consider adding sliding glass door blinds between the panes of glass to provide the flexibility to adjust and filter the light to your needs. Blinds can be opened, closed, or tilted to provide privacy and filter the incoming light. This option adds additional convenience for sliding glass doors because the blinds do not get in the way when opening and closing your door and they are also protected from dust, dirt, and debris — keeping maintenance to a minimum.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Columbus Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter by helping to reduce the heat loss from your home. Window panes of glass with Advanced Low-E will help keep your home insulated, blocking out the cold and keeping the heat in.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood doors for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes resist fading and look great for years.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

