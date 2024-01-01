A sliding glass door is a great way to make the most of available light and space within a room. The benefit of sliding glass doors is that they really open up a space — gliding open within a track rather than swinging into your room. This allows easy entrance and exit between your indoor and outdoor spaces, connecting for better traffic flow and enhanced entertaining possibilities.

Sliding glass doors are a popular option for suburban homes with large yards like those found in places like Beechwood Trails or Harrison West but also useful in homes with limited square footage like those found in downtown Columbus.

Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door, glass door, exterior sliding doors