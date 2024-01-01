Columbus Sliding Glass Doors
Natural Light Abounds With Space-Saving Sliding Glass Doors
A sliding glass door is a great way to make the most of available light and space within a room. The benefit of sliding glass doors is that they really open up a space — gliding open within a track rather than swinging into your room. This allows easy entrance and exit between your indoor and outdoor spaces, connecting for better traffic flow and enhanced entertaining possibilities.
Sliding glass doors are a popular option for suburban homes with large yards like those found in places like Beechwood Trails or Harrison West but also useful in homes with limited square footage like those found in downtown Columbus.
Commonly known as: sliding patio door, sliding door, gliding door, glass door, exterior sliding doors
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Sliding Glass Door Screens*
Multiple Sizes for Sliding Glass Doors
Charming Sliding Glass Doors Match the Look of Your Home Style
Add Blinds Between-the-Glass on Your Sliding Door
Columbus Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Durable Materials
Weather Protection
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.