Sliding Patio Door Replacement Lets in More Light

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on July 17, 2019

Before

Interior view of old hinged patio door

After

Interior view of new vinyl siding patio door with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Worthington (Columbus), OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio/Living room

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Worthington, Ohio, homeowner wanted a patio door that would let more light into the home and provide them with more glass.

They also wanted to make sure that a new door would still use the same traditional grille style as their last patio door. We replaced the old door with a vinyl sliding patio door with a traditional grille pattern.

The patio door replacement reduced the amount of obstructions in the view of the backyard. The increase in glass also lets in a lot more light — that the homeowner's pup loves to sunbathe in!

Before

Exterior view of old hinged patio door

After

Exterior view of new vinyl sliding patio door with traditional grille pattern and sliding screen doo

