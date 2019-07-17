Sliding Patio Door Replacement Lets in More Light

This Worthington, Ohio, homeowner wanted a patio door that would let more light into the home and provide them with more glass.

They also wanted to make sure that a new door would still use the same traditional grille style as their last patio door. We replaced the old door with a vinyl sliding patio door with a traditional grille pattern.

The patio door replacement reduced the amount of obstructions in the view of the backyard. The increase in glass also lets in a lot more light — that the homeowner's pup loves to sunbathe in!