Sliding Patio Door Replacement Lets in More Light
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on July 17, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Worthington (Columbus), OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio/Living room
Products Used:
This Worthington, Ohio, homeowner wanted a patio door that would let more light into the home and provide them with more glass.
They also wanted to make sure that a new door would still use the same traditional grille style as their last patio door. We replaced the old door with a vinyl sliding patio door with a traditional grille pattern.
The patio door replacement reduced the amount of obstructions in the view of the backyard. The increase in glass also lets in a lot more light — that the homeowner's pup loves to sunbathe in!
Before
After
