Stunning Window and Door Combination Ideas

You don’t have to settle for just a door in your entryway or patio, you can use a combination of doors and windows to create an elegant, architecturally interesting entry or exit point. For example, with our French hinged doors, you can combine them with one or multiple double-hung windows on either side depending on the amount of space you have. You can also use this concept by choosing a combination of a sliding patio door surrounded by fixed picture windows that vary in shape and size, creating a large glass viewing area that lets in lots of sunlight.

Overall, there are many unique window and door combinations that you can achieve.