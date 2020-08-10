The Pros and Cons of Glass In Your Entry Door
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on August 10, 2020
When it comes time to replace an entry door, customers often ask how much glass they should include in the frame. If you’re thinking of an entry door replacement, but are unsure of how much glass you’d like, consider these pros and cons.
The Pros to Plenty of Glass
There are two main pros to choosing a lot of glass for your new entry door. First, glass doors featuring ample glass let in a lot of natural light. A full glass door will let in more natural light than a partial glass door, and if you include sidelights and a transom, you’ll fill your entryway with the most light possible. Secondly, glass doors offer clean and open site lines. This is a popular option for homeowners who want to enjoy the look of their front yards from the comfort of their living or dining areas.
The Cons to Lots of Glass
There can be legitimate considerations when choosing a door with lots of glass. Lots of light in the entryway might not be for everyone. Another matter is privacy. Remember, if you can see out, others can see in. For those who want a lot of light, but do not care about having a clear sight line, obscured glass can be a great compromise. With tons of designs and details you can add to your door, you will be sure to find a beautiful fit for your home’s style.
Don't forget, there's always a happy medium. From no glass, to ¼, ½, ¾ and full glass, you have plenty of options within the door itself, but also are offered more light options with sidelights and transoms. Figuring out exactly what you want can be difficult, but these 5 beautiful front entry doors should help inspire you. When you're ready, our sales team will help you design the perfect replacement front entry door that meets all your needs.
