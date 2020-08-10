The Pros and Cons of Glass In Your Entry Door

There can be legitimate considerations when choosing a door with lots of glass. Lots of light in the entryway might not be for everyone. Another matter is privacy. Remember, if you can see out, others can see in. For those who want a lot of light, but do not care about having a clear sight line, obscured glass can be a great compromise. With tons of designs and details you can add to your door, you will be sure to find a beautiful fit for your home’s style.

Don't forget, there's always a happy medium. From no glass, to ¼, ½, ¾ and full glass, you have plenty of options within the door itself, but also are offered more light options with sidelights and transoms. Figuring out exactly what you want can be difficult, but these 5 beautiful front entry doors should help inspire you. When you're ready, our sales team will help you design the perfect replacement front entry door that meets all your needs.