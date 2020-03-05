The Top 5 Questions You Should Be Asking Your Window Representative

This question might surprise you as most homeowners usually have an idea of what they want. While it’s great to already have an idea of what you want in mind, asking your window consultant what would be the best fit for your home based on your replacement needs can actually give you more of an idea of what you need. Our reps are in homes of all shapes, sizes and designs multiple times a day, so when it comes to matching style with energy efficiency and functionality goals, they’re experts.

One of our reps demonstrated this perfectly with a recent bay window replacement. The homeowners asked our rep what they thought would be best for their old bow window given that they were trying to brighten up their living room. Instead of sticking to a wood stain, our rep recommended a white interior. In addition, he recommended replacing the old bow with a new bay window to let more light into the room. The result astounded the homeowners and the update to their home turned out even better than they’d expected.