The Top 5 Questions You Should Be Asking Your Window Representative
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus
on March 5, 2020
So you’ve come to the conclusion that it’s time to replace your windows. Whether it’s dated windows, energy concerns, or it’s simply time for a more modern update, where to start and what to ask can be overwhelming. With a plethora of information on the internet, sometimes it be overwhelming to find the most helpful information. So how do you go about getting the information you need to get the best replacement for the best price? It’s simple — you ask the right questions to the right people. These are some of the best questions we get from our homeowners and just the questions you should be asking your window sales consultant, no matter who they are.
What’s your recommendation for our replacement windows?
This question might surprise you as most homeowners usually have an idea of what they want. While it’s great to already have an idea of what you want in mind, asking your window consultant what would be the best fit for your home based on your replacement needs can actually give you more of an idea of what you need. Our reps are in homes of all shapes, sizes and designs multiple times a day, so when it comes to matching style with energy efficiency and functionality goals, they’re experts.
One of our reps demonstrated this perfectly with a recent bay window replacement. The homeowners asked our rep what they thought would be best for their old bow window given that they were trying to brighten up their living room. Instead of sticking to a wood stain, our rep recommended a white interior. In addition, he recommended replacing the old bow with a new bay window to let more light into the room. The result astounded the homeowners and the update to their home turned out even better than they’d expected.
Before
After
What are the finish options for the inside and outside of this window?
Whether you’ve decided to go with the sales rep's recommendations or not, the next question you should ask should be in regard to the window options, specifically finish choices, for that particular window. Each window line has different finish colors (among other design options) available. So, if having a wood stain color is important to you or for your home, you can save a lot of time when you know whether or not that finish is available. Knowing our wood windows have an aluminum exterior cladding can make a huge difference for homeowners as well as it alleviates a lot of worry about erosion, fading, or other external issues commonly associated with wood windows.
Can you show me how these windows function?
We specifically say ‘these’ because even if you think you know exactly what you want, it’s good to look at a comparison, especially in terms of function. Different windows operate in different ways, which isn't always in the forefront of homeowners' minds. A prime example this is casement versus double-hung windows. Typically, both can fit into similar window openings, but they function very differently. Casement windows are operated by a hand crank and open out. This is great if you’re looking to direct fresh air into your home from a specific direction or need your windows to require little effort to open and close for small or elderly hands. In contrast, double-hung windows open by sliding up and they can take a bit more strength to open, potentially causing issues for the young or elderly. If that’s not an issue for you though, double-hung windows can be great as they let in a lot of freshair, have easy cleaning features, and are extremely versatile.
Who installs your windows?
This is an extremely important question that far too often isn’t thought of by homeowners. It’s understandable, as most homeowners are so excited to be renovating their home, they’re more focused on the final product than the process. Who will be installing your windows could directly affect whether or not that final product lives up to your vision. It could also cause more problems and work for you in the short-term as well. For example, if you choose to go to a big box store to purchase your windows, you may even be left to find your own installer. This then brings up the issue of if they’ve ever even installed the brand of windows you’re purchasing, as there can be differences for different brands (and even in different lines within the same brand). Finding a window company with their own practiced installers can make a huge difference in ensuring your project goes smoothly and turns out as you envision.
That's why we have Pella Expert Installers. They’re specifically trained by us on the proper way to install our windows and doors in order to minimize problems on the job and to ensure that homeowners get exactly what they want and what we’ve promised them.
What’s your warranty like?
This final question is of the utmost importance because, as much as anyone might try, no product is perfect and going to last a million years. The better a company’s warranty is, the more you can be sure they’re going to take care of you as the years go by. By taking care of your windows, they can last you nearly a lifetime. We regularly replace our own windows from 30-40 or more years ago! The funny thing is, people usually don’t have a ton of issues beyond normal aging, they simply decide it’s time to modernize their home and come back to us looking to do just that — and to learn about the cool features many of our new lines of windows provide.
Regardless of who’s consulting on your window replacement, these top 5 questions will help you get to the bottom of who you should choose to replace your windows in order to get the best fit for your home. Interested in using some of these questions on someone from our sales team? Reach out to us here, we’d be happy to answer these, and any others!
