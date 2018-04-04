<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Vinyl Double-Hung Window Replacement

PostedbyJeff Dim

on April 4, 2018

Before

old vinyl double-hung windows

After

aesthetics of double-hung windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this Columbus home needed to replace their old double-hung windows, but wanted to ensure the exterior aesthetic didn't change dramatically. The new vinyl double-hung windows let in just as much natural light and complements the exterior of the home even better than the old windows. 

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now