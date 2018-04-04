Vinyl Double-Hung Window Replacement
PostedbyJeff Dim
on April 4, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Columbus, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of house
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Columbus home needed to replace their old double-hung windows, but wanted to ensure the exterior aesthetic didn't change dramatically. The new vinyl double-hung windows let in just as much natural light and complements the exterior of the home even better than the old windows.
