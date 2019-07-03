Vinyl Replacement Windows Refresh Gahanna Home
on July 3, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Gahanna, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This Gahanna, Ohio, homeowner had their home painted and needed new windows to match. They also wanted more energy-efficient windows.
We managed to match the new vinyl windows to the new color before the paint was even on the home.
The window replacement and new paint color revitalized the home and the homeowners are over the moon about how much more energy efficient the new windows are.
Before
After
