Vinyl Replacement Windows Refresh Gahanna Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on July 3, 2019

Before

Exterior view of old double-hung window

After

Exterior view of new vinyl double-hung windows on house with gray siding

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Gahanna, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows and Double-Hung Windows

This Gahanna, Ohio, homeowner had their home painted and needed new windows to match. They also wanted more energy-efficient windows.

We managed to match the new vinyl windows to the new color before the paint was even on the home.

The window replacement and new paint color revitalized the home and the homeowners are over the moon about how much more energy efficient the new windows are.

Before

Exterior view of 4 old double-hung windows

After

Exterior view of 4 new vinyl double-hung windows
Narrow vinyl double-hung window on a red brick home

