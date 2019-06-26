Window and Door Replacements Boost Curb Appeal

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner was concerned about both the curb appeal as well as the energy efficiency of their home.

The homeowner wanted a new color for their door that would pop and upgrade the entryway in an elegant way.

We installed vinyl casement windows in a lovely almond finish from the Pella® 250 Series along the front of the home. We also replaced the old entry door system with a new 6-panel oak door with a dark mahogany stain. Full-length sidelights with decorative glass add elegance on either side of the new entry door.

The result is a beautifully upgraded front of the home with revitalized curb appeal.