Window and Door Replacements Boost Curb Appeal
on June 26, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Orient, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner was concerned about both the curb appeal as well as the energy efficiency of their home.
The homeowner wanted a new color for their door that would pop and upgrade the entryway in an elegant way.
We installed vinyl casement windows in a lovely almond finish from the Pella® 250 Series along the front of the home. We also replaced the old entry door system with a new 6-panel oak door with a dark mahogany stain. Full-length sidelights with decorative glass add elegance on either side of the new entry door.
The result is a beautifully upgraded front of the home with revitalized curb appeal.
Before
After
