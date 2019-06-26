<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window and Door Replacements Boost Curb Appeal

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Columbus

on June 26, 2019

Before

Old ivory entry door system on brick home

After

New 6-panel wood entry door with full-light sidelights with decorative glass

Project Scope

This Columbus, Ohio, homeowner was concerned about both the curb appeal as well as the energy efficiency of their home.

The homeowner wanted a new color for their door that would pop and upgrade the entryway in an elegant way.

We installed vinyl casement windows in a lovely almond finish from the Pella® 250 Series along the front of the home. We also replaced the old entry door system with a new 6-panel oak door with a dark mahogany stain. Full-length sidelights with decorative glass add elegance on either side of the new entry door.

The result is a beautifully upgraded front of the home with revitalized curb appeal.

Before

Old brown casement windows on the side of a Tudor-style home

After

vinyl casements
Two new vinyl casement windows in an almond exterior finish
Three new vinyl casement windows in an almond finish on the side of a home.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

