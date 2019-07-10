Window Replacement Provides Uninterrupted View of Golf Course

This Dublin, Ohio, homeowner wanted to replace the windows in their four seasons room overlooking Muirfield Golf Course in order to improve the energy efficiency of the space.

We had to get approval from Murfield to replace two casement windows with two fixed windows. The homeowner never opened the windows and preferred to have a more open space that would allow more light into the room.

The room turned out beautifully. We installed wood fixed windows from the Pella Architect Series® to let in more light on one side. We also replaced old casements one two walls with new, energy-efficient wood windows. The inside of the windows was a custom paint interior and the outside was a sand dune exterior color. The homeowners can see the course from all three sides and have uninterrupted sightlines.