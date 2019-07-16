<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Wood Entry Door Beautifies Delaware Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dayton

on July 16, 2019

Interior view of new wood entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Delaware, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors

This Delaware, Ohio, homeowner wanted a true mahogany wood door that would beautify and upgrade the entryway.

The beautiful new entry door is finished in a Bourdeaux stain and lets in a unique pattern of light.

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now