Wood Entry Door Beautifies Delaware Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Dayton
on July 16, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Delaware, OH
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
This Delaware, Ohio, homeowner wanted a true mahogany wood door that would beautify and upgrade the entryway.
The beautiful new entry door is finished in a Bourdeaux stain and lets in a unique pattern of light.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.