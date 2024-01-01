Dallas Bay Windows

<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Open up Your Home with a Bay Window

Whether it be your dining room, living room, or anywhere else in your home, the addition of a bay window can become the focal point of any room, creating more usable space and providing a picturesque portrait of the outdoors. Three windows — the most common configuration being one fixed picture window flanked by two operable windows — work together to enhance the style and aesthetic of your home, from the interior and the exterior.

Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window, Oriel window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Illusion of More Space

When looking to add more space within your home, resist the urge to build up and instead think about building out. Bay windows protrude to the outside, creating the illusion that there is more space to work with on the inside. As an added bonus, you’ll be welcoming more natural light into your home and creating a wider expanse of the outdoors for visitors to admire.

Ranch-Style Homes

Ranch-style homes, which are especially popular in the suburbs of Plano, Bedford, and Mesquite, continue to be popular among single-family homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. First popularized as far back as 1960, Dallas ranch-style homes are single-story with an open floor plan, but frequently feature small windows that can contribute to a monotonous look and feel from the long horizontal architecture. Adding a bay window can add functional space on the inside and a more appealing aesthetic to the outside.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Not every bay window belongs in the living room or dining room. Consider what a bay window would bring to your kitchen. Placed above the kitchen sink, a bay window overlooking the backyard offers the opportunity to keep an eye on your children or a chance to simply admire the beauty of the outdoors while you’re washing dishes.

Bay Window Treatments

It can be a challenge to add window treatments to a bay window, especially if you are a homeowner who has incorporated a seat or bench into the window, which can be an obstacle for traditional long curtains. But there is a practical solution in the form of between-the-glass blinds. These blinds allow you to filter the natural light as needed.

Dallas Climate Recommendations

Double- or Triple-Pane Glass

Need to cut your energy costs? Invest in energy-efficient double or triple pane windows filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Hot, Sunny Climate

Living in one of the hottest and driest regions in the United States can take a toll on your home. SunDefense™ Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can block a significant percentage of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
Dallas Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which window style best fits my home?
I need new windows. Where do I start?
Where can I find current installation instructions for my Pella windows, doors and installation accessories?
How can I decorate or design around my bay window?
What is the difference between a bay window and a bow window?