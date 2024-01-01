Dallas Bay Windows
Open up Your Home with a Bay Window
Whether it be your dining room, living room, or anywhere else in your home, the addition of a bay window can become the focal point of any room, creating more usable space and providing a picturesque portrait of the outdoors. Three windows — the most common configuration being one fixed picture window flanked by two operable windows — work together to enhance the style and aesthetic of your home, from the interior and the exterior.
Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window, Oriel window
Dallas Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.