Dallas Bay Windows

Illusion of More Space When looking to add more space within your home, resist the urge to build up and instead think about building out. Bay windows protrude to the outside, creating the illusion that there is more space to work with on the inside. As an added bonus, you’ll be welcoming more natural light into your home and creating a wider expanse of the outdoors for visitors to admire.

Ranch-Style Homes Ranch-style homes, which are especially popular in the suburbs of Plano, Bedford, and Mesquite, continue to be popular among single-family homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. First popularized as far back as 1960, Dallas ranch-style homes are single-story with an open floor plan, but frequently feature small windows that can contribute to a monotonous look and feel from the long horizontal architecture. Adding a bay window can add functional space on the inside and a more appealing aesthetic to the outside.

Kitchen Bay Windows Not every bay window belongs in the living room or dining room. Consider what a bay window would bring to your kitchen. Placed above the kitchen sink, a bay window overlooking the backyard offers the opportunity to keep an eye on your children or a chance to simply admire the beauty of the outdoors while you’re washing dishes.