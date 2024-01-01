<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Partner with Pella When Building Your Dream Home

Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build

When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.

There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.

Popular home styles and trends in Dallas

Life Style Windows

Find a Showroom Near You

  • Pella Windows and Doors of Frisco

    10050 Legacy DrSuite 300Frisco, TX 75034

    Call Now:(469) 277-8691

    Service:(972) 988-1575

  • Pella Windows and Doors of Dallas

    135 Payne StDallas, TX 75207

    Call Now:(214) 295-7989

    Service:(972) 988-1575

