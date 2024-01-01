Pella Windows & Doors of Frisco
Contact Details
- Call (469) 277-8691
- 10050 Legacy DrSuite 300Frisco, TX75034
Hours of Operation
- Monday Temporarily Closed
- Tuesday Temporarily Closed
- Wednesday Temporarily Closed
- Thursday Temporarily Closed
- Friday Temporarily Closed
- Saturday Temporarily Closed
- Sunday Closed
We have a wide range of financing options, some with payments as low as $100. See store for details.
The Pella Windows & Doors of Frisco showroom has been serving North Texas since 1979. The showroom is located just two blocks North of the President George Bush Tollway on Preston Road in Frisco. This location also serves the communities of Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Carrollton and Irving as well as the communities of Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Carrollton and Lewisville.
Let us help you find the right windows and doors for your home
The showroom was extensively remodeled in 2015 and offers a full product display for homeowners to view Pella products in person to really discover the look and feel, including the popular Impervia fiberglass products which are well-suited to the Texas climate.
Other products popular with Frisco area residents are black windows and vinyl 250 series windows. Visit us in person to experience Pella products for yourself.
Proud sponsor of local Texas organizations
The staff at Pella donates to veterans groups and provides windows for organizations supporting the severely disabled. The Pella Windows & Doors of Frisco branch is also proud to sponsor:
- Plano Balloon Festival
- Collin County Home and Garden Spring and Garden
- Tom Landry Classic
- Sponsor of State Fair of Texas
- Co-sponsor of the Ft. Worth Home & Garden Show Spring and Fall
- Frisco Home & Garden Show
Dallas Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Spring Into Savings
$1,500 Off Your Project of 5 or More Windows and $800 Off per Door1
AND
Expect the best from Pella.
Pella is the most preferred window brand by homeowners in Dallas. But when you work with us, you get so much more than beautiful windows and doors.
Our reps will be by your side throughout the replacement process to make your journey easy — starting tomorrow. Here’s what you can expect at your in-home consultation:
Local Trending Products
Dallas Bay Windows
Dallas Bay Windows
Dallas Front Doors
Dallas Front Doors
Dallas Sliding Doors
Dallas Sliding Doors
Energy-Efficient Windows for Dallas Homes
Energy-Efficient Windows for Dallas Homes