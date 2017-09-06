West Texas New Construction Project

This new construction home is located in Amarillo, TX. Pella wood windows and sliding patio doors were used throughout. Brown exterior aluminum cladding is used on the windows to help protect the windows from the elements. Having the grilles between-the-glass makes cleaning the windows easy. The large casements windows and front picture window allows a lot of natural light into the grand Texas home. The hinged patio doors off the kitchen makes outdoor entertaining simple. Old World Construction were the constructors making this project possible.