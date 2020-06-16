3 Wide Entry Door with Decorative Glass and Arch Top
PostedbyRobert Krynzel
on June 16, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Springboro, OH
Age of Structure:
Built In 2000
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Entry Door
Products Used:
This Springboro, Ohio homeowner wanted to replace their existing entry door with a stunning, new wood entry door featuring decorative glass.
Our team worked to ensure a custom fit for the door, replacing the old, 3 wide entry door.
This new entry door built with premium wood, crisp corners and clean lines gives the customers an updated look. Not to mention the beautiful decorative glass that provides extra privacy while still allowing ample natural light to illuminate the home.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.