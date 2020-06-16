<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
3 Wide Entry Door with Decorative Glass and Arch Top

PostedbyRobert Krynzel

on June 16, 2020

3 wide entry door decorative glass exterior Springboro, Ohio home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Springboro, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    Built In 2000

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Wood Entry Doors

This Springboro, Ohio homeowner wanted to replace their existing entry door with a stunning, new wood entry door featuring decorative glass.

Our team worked to ensure a custom fit for the door, replacing the old, 3 wide entry door.

This new entry door built with premium wood, crisp corners and clean lines gives the customers an updated look. Not to mention the beautiful decorative glass that provides extra privacy while still allowing ample natural light to illuminate the home.

Project Gallery

