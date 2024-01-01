Dayton Bay Windows
Bay Windows Add Detail to Historic Dayton Homes
Some of the most popular home styles sit within Dayton’s historic districts. These noteworthy neighborhoods feature an eclectic mix of architectural styles that tell the story of the city over centuries. Bay windows were popularized by Victorian homes but have been a feature in many home styles.
A bay window is a three-window combination joined at an angle to extend beyond the wall of your home. This configuration not only adds architectural detail but also creates additional space for dining areas, seating, breakfast nooks or lounging areas. They take up a significant amount of wall space, which brings the benefits of more sunlight and ventilation into your space.
Commonly known as: box bay window, Oriel window, projecting window, 30-degree bay window
Slide 1 / 3
50% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
0% APR For 48 Months2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Energy Efficient Windows
Bay Window Curtains
Vinyl Windows
Victorian Style Windows
Dayton Climate Recommendations
Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows
Low-E Protection
Durable Materials
Dayton Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.