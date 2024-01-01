Dayton Bay Windows

Some of the most popular home styles sit within Dayton’s historic districts. These noteworthy neighborhoods feature an eclectic mix of architectural styles that tell the story of the city over centuries. Bay windows were popularized by Victorian homes but have been a feature in many home styles.

A bay window is a three-window combination joined at an angle to extend beyond the wall of your home. This configuration not only adds architectural detail but also creates additional space for dining areas, seating, breakfast nooks or lounging areas. They take up a significant amount of wall space, which brings the benefits of more sunlight and ventilation into your space.

Commonly known as: box bay window, Oriel window, projecting window, 30-degree bay window