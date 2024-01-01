<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Dayton Bay Windows

Bay Windows Add Detail to Historic Dayton Homes

Some of the most popular home styles sit within Dayton’s historic districts. These noteworthy neighborhoods feature an eclectic mix of architectural styles that tell the story of the city over centuries. Bay windows were popularized by Victorian homes but have been a feature in many home styles.

A bay window is a three-window combination joined at an angle to extend beyond the wall of your home. This configuration not only adds architectural detail but also creates additional space for dining areas, seating, breakfast nooks or lounging areas. They take up a significant amount of wall space, which brings the benefits of more sunlight and ventilation into your space.

Commonly known as: box bay window, Oriel window, projecting window, 30-degree bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Energy Efficient Windows

Dayton sits in a region that experiences all types of weather — heat, humidity and bitter cold. When the temperature fluctuates, it can be difficult maintaining the comfort of your home. Energy efficient windows can help you keep a consistent temp inside your home and reduce your energy costs. Triple-pane or double-pane windows have multiple layers of glass with an insulating gas between the panes.

Bay Window Curtains

The unique configuration of a bay window makes it the focal point of your kitchen or living room. Many homeowners use that as an opportunity to decorate bay windows to accentuate the existing detail. In the Dayton area, curtains are the most popular bay window treatment. Victorian-style curtains on an angled bay window curtain rod can style your window without closing off the extra space it creates.

Vinyl Windows

Wood was traditionally used on bay windows in historic homes, but vinyl is a popular, modern choice. Vinyl windows offer more energy efficiency and are reinforced to seal out the drafts and leaks common in older homes. They maintain their performance with less maintenance, an important consideration in the diverse Dayton climate.

Victorian Style Windows

Victorian houses are a staple of Dayton’s most recognizable historic districts. The stately Victorian-style homes in Dayton View, Grafton Hill, Huffman and South Park are ornately decorated and architecturally refined. A common element in Victorian design, bay windows add shape and architectural interest to both the interior and exterior. Traditional wooden bay windows complement the classic Victorian style, even in contemporary renovations. With a bold exterior window trim, you can match a classic Victorian paint scheme or create a new, unique color palette.

Product Lines

Dayton Climate Recommendations

Double-Pane and Triple-Pane Windows

Double-pane and triple-pane windows can help lower energy costs compared to single-pane windows. They provide extra insulation to help keep your home comfortable through all seasons.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from the cool winters and muggy summers in Dayton.

Durable Materials

Wood with exterior aluminum cladding, vinyl and fiberglass are low-maintenance materials that can stand up to all seasons.

Dayton Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

