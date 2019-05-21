Entire Home Replacement Maintains Original Style

The homeowners of this Kettering, Ohio, home wanted to replace all the existing windows and doors in their home. The previous windows were also Pella.

We replaced all of the windows with new casement and double-hung windows.

We used customizations to ensure that the windows kept their original look and did not compromise the vintage style and design of the home. We matched the color of the windows to the home and used both traditional and diamond patterned grilles.