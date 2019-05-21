Entire Home Replacement Maintains Original Style
PostedbyRobert Krynzel
on May 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Kettering, OH
Age of Structure:
1978
Area of Structure Involved:
Complete Home Replacement
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Kettering, Ohio, home wanted to replace all the existing windows and doors in their home. The previous windows were also Pella.
We replaced all of the windows with new casement and double-hung windows.
We used customizations to ensure that the windows kept their original look and did not compromise the vintage style and design of the home. We matched the color of the windows to the home and used both traditional and diamond patterned grilles.
Project Gallery
