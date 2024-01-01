Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Dayton
Dayton's neighborhoods are largely full of traditional homes and Craftsman bungalows. Double-hung windows and French-style sliding glass doors fit both styles.
If your preferred style is somewhere in between, consider blurring the lines between these older styles and newer, contemporary designs. Low-profile, casement windows take a traditional type of window and use it to create a more modern feel. The sleek frames and large, unobstructed make older homes feel bigger and brighter.
Pella of Dayton has a solution for every end of the style spectrum. We work with you, your builder or contractor, and the architect or designer to consult on energy efficiency and interior aesthetic. Get advice from our window and door experts on the right placement, use, orientation, and functionality for your whole home.
View new construction projects in Dayton
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
