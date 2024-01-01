Pella Sales, Inc. has served the greater Dayton, OH area since 1969 and is currently celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary. The current Pella Showroom located in Centerville, Ohio opened in 2012 as a new showroom in the Crosspointe Shopping Center. The principal owner at this location has over 41 years of experience in the business and many team members have over 30 years of service. In addition to serving Dayton, this showroom services several surrounding communities including Centerville, Kettering, Oakwood, Bellbrook, Beavercreek, Sprongboro, Troy, Springfield, and Vandalia.