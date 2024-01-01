Pella Windows & Doors of Centerville
Pella Sales, Inc. has served the greater Dayton, OH area since 1969 and is currently celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary. The current Pella Showroom located in Centerville, Ohio opened in 2012 as a new showroom in the Crosspointe Shopping Center. The principal owner at this location has over 41 years of experience in the business and many team members have over 30 years of service. In addition to serving Dayton, this showroom services several surrounding communities including Centerville, Kettering, Oakwood, Bellbrook, Beavercreek, Sprongboro, Troy, Springfield, and Vandalia.
Located in the center of the Crosspointe Shopping Center at the intersection of St. Rt. 48 and Alex-Bell road, just south of I675 in Centerville, this showroom is regularly updated with product displays to help customers visualize the best products for their home. Visit the Centerville showroom to view popular Pella products in person, including popular Ohio styles like the Lifestyle series wood clad casement and double-hung windows, the 250 series Vinyl double hung windows, and Fiberglass and Steel entry doors.
The Centerville showroom sponsors Dayton Dragons baseball, supports the Dayton Foundation, and also proudly partners with local organizations including:
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
