New Windows Transform Piqua Home

Our team replaced all of the windows throughout the home, including new trim and matching the windows' interior pre-finish to the theme of each room (linen white and dark mahogany depending on room location).

Navigating around flower beds that were against the home was a challenge, but we managed to replace all the windows without damaging the flower beds at all. Many of the windows required high levels of scaffolding as well.

Overall, both our team and the homeowner were very pleased with the end result. On the interior, the whole home looks brighter and more modern. While on the exterior, we changed the trim to better match the surrounding stonework.