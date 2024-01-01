At Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England, we are a proud local distributor of Pella windows and doors. Since the founding of our company in Pella, Iowa, we've challenged ourselves to continuously improve. And as a leader in technology and product innovation, we've never been satisfied with the status quo. We are dedicated to offering you peace of mind throughout your window or door replacement project and getting it completed properly and to your satisfaction. Our promise to you is:

The right product for your project. We’ll work with you to find the correct product for your home and budget.

No mess, no-guess installation day. Pella professional installers will respect your home as if it were their own.

Pella Care Guarantee. Our warranties are designed to give you peace of mind.

A simple step-by-step replacement process. Our Pella advisors are dedicated to offering expert advice for every step of your project.

At Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England, you can check out our innovative, energy-efficient glass selections and our quality craftsmanship first hand. And, if you don’t see exactly what you’re looking for, we can work with you to create virtually any window you envision.

Look through our site, call us at 508-232-7413 or visit one of our local showrooms — our Westerly Showroom is by appointment only. We’d love to show you how gorgeous the view is through a Pella window or door.