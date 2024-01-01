<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Innovative, High Quality Windows and Doors

ReplacementHomeowners replacing windows & doorsNew ConstructionHomeowners working with a builder or contractorTrade ProfessionalsContractors, Builders & Architects

Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England

At Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England, we are a proud local distributor of Pella windows and doors. Since the founding of our company in Pella, Iowa, we've challenged ourselves to continuously improve. And as a leader in technology and product innovation, we've never been satisfied with the status quo. We are dedicated to offering you peace of mind throughout your window or door replacement project and getting it completed properly and to your satisfaction. Our promise to you is:

  • The right product for your project. We’ll work with you to find the correct product for your home and budget.
  • No mess, no-guess installation day. Pella professional installers will respect your home as if it were their own.
  • Pella Care Guarantee. Our warranties are designed to give you peace of mind.
  • A simple step-by-step replacement process. Our Pella advisors are dedicated to offering expert advice for every step of your project.

At Pella Windows & Doors of Southern New England, you can check out our innovative, energy-efficient glass selections and our quality craftsmanship first hand. And, if you don’t see exactly what you’re looking for, we can work with you to create virtually any window you envision.

Look through our site, call us at 508-232-7413 or visit one of our local showrooms — our Westerly Showroom is by appointment only. We’d love to show you how gorgeous the view is through a Pella window or door. 



Schedule a Consultation

PELLA NOW, PAY LATER

0% APR for 36 Months1

PLUS

An Additional Discount Off Your Project2

OR

50% Off Qualifying Installations2

Claim Offer

Providence Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

During your in-home consultation we'll:

  • Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.

  • Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.

  • Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

Energy Efficient Windows and Doors

Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.

Local Trending Products

Popular Window & Door Styles

Nearby Showrooms