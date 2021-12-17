<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Prairie Style Doors and Windows Spruce Up Yellow Springs Home

David Shepard

on December 17, 2021

New wood clad casement windows for Yellow Springs home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Yellow Springs, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1965

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining room and back door

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows

The owner of this Yellow Springs home wanted to replace the existing bank of windows and back door with newer wood/clad products incorporating a modern prairie style grille design. Pella's Architect Series products were the perfect choice to replace the existing windows and doors.

