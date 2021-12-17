Prairie Style Doors and Windows Spruce Up Yellow Springs Home
PostedbyDavid Shepard
on December 17, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Yellow Springs, OH
Age of Structure:
1965
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room and back door
Products Used:
The owner of this Yellow Springs home wanted to replace the existing bank of windows and back door with newer wood/clad products incorporating a modern prairie style grille design. Pella's Architect Series products were the perfect choice to replace the existing windows and doors.
Project Gallery
