Custom Replacement Door Gives Dayton Home Refreshing Update
PostedbyRobert Krynzel
on March 10, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dayton, OH
Age of Structure:
1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Sunroom
Products Used:
This Dayton, Ohio, homeowner came to Pella looking to replace and modernize their existing 3-panel door to give their sunroom a clean, updated look. A unique project, Pella of Dayton worked with the homeowner to come up with a custom replacement door to fit the existing opening and meet their needs.
Project Details
In order to allow a comparable amount of exposed glass and maintain the same visibility, we created a custom door to fit the existing opening. With the installation of blinds between the glass, we were able to eliminate the need for standard vertical blinds that took up space in the room and created additional cleaning tasks.
Custom Replacement Door Options
Patio doors with built-in blinds are just one of the many styles of between-the-glass blinds we offer at Pella of Dayton. We also offer innovative window screens, including our proprietary integrated and retractable Rolscreens for sliding windows, casement windows, as well as single and double hung windows. These revolutionary screens remain hidden until the window or door is opened, optimizing glass space when closed.
Colors & Finishes for Replacement Doors
Pella of Dayton has a variety of colors and finishes that can match your project’s needs. These homeowners opted for a refreshing white finish for their replacement door in order to better match the rest of the home.
Work With Pella
Love this update? Be sure to check out our other Dayton area patio projects
