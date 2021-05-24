<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Windows & Patio Doors Open Up Florida Room

PostedbyBrad Karlos

on May 24, 2021

Interior view of table surrounded by new Pella vinyl windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Dayton, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1962

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Florida Room

  • Products Used:

    Vinyl Windows and Sliding Patio Doors

The task for our team in this Dayton home was to open up this Florida room and make the glass space larger. The challenge was to make this room of windows and doors look consistent all the way around. We also had to work around the shrubbery outside and ensure the safety of the plants as we completed the project.

The replacement windows and doors really brightened up the space. The transitions between the new products look seamless compared to the original units.

Project Gallery

