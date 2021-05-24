Replacement Windows & Patio Doors Open Up Florida Room
PostedbyBrad Karlos
on May 24, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Dayton, OH
Age of Structure:
1962
Area of Structure Involved:
Florida Room
Products Used:
The task for our team in this Dayton home was to open up this Florida room and make the glass space larger. The challenge was to make this room of windows and doors look consistent all the way around. We also had to work around the shrubbery outside and ensure the safety of the plants as we completed the project.
The replacement windows and doors really brightened up the space. The transitions between the new products look seamless compared to the original units.
Project Gallery
