Brad Karlos

Retail Sales Consultant

Brad has been in the window and door industry for a total of 38 years and has been working with us at Pella Sales Inc. since 1999. Brad's goal is to make sure each customer is satisfied from start to finish with the right products for their home. Brad is a family man, married and a father of three children as well as a grandfather to two grandchildren. He has a calico cat named Jewel and an energetic Australian Shepard named Zoey. When Brad isn't spending time with his family, you can catch him skiing, flying or spending time outdoors.