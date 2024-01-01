<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Bay Windows Maximize Available Light and Space

Bay windows are a popular addition to homes in the Midwest because they allow more light into the home and also create space by extending past the exterior wall. Northeast Iowa may be known for its farmland, but it’s also home to some beautiful scenery year-round with lush sunny summers and postcard-worthy sparkly snow in the winter. A bay window invites in more sunlight and creates a cozy nook that can be used in a number of different ways.

Bay windows are popular additions to existing homes in order to create more space within a room and they are also commonly used in new construction of varying styles including contemporary homes as well as traditional styling.

Commonly known as: box bay window, square bay window, casement bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Bay Windows Sizes

Bay windows are available in many sizes, from small bay windows that measure around 40 inches wide to much bigger. Large bay windows can add additional light and create the illusion of additional space, making them a popular choice for homes with limited square footage. A large bay window is a nice addition in a dining room with limited floor space because it gives a little extra wiggle room for maneuvering around chairs when seating guests.

Bay Window Seats and Benches

Bay windows protrude outward, opening additional space inside your home. You can take advantage of the extra square footage to add more seating to your room. Bay window seats and benches are popular options for making a comfy nook. Built-in window benches with storage under the seat are a practical use of space, creating extra seating as well as a place to stow essentials like table linens, blankets, or even board games.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Bay windows maximize the light in the home, which can be a welcome feature during short winter days. Adding a small bay window in your kitchen can make it feel bigger and brighter. The bay window shelf creates additional space for displaying picture frames or holding practical essentials like candles or cookbooks. In a kitchen, a bay window shelf makes a great spot for housing a small herb garden, which is both a useful and beautiful accent.

Bay Window Options

Bay windows that open are a great way to let in cross-breezes during the mild spring and fall months in Iowa. The most common bay windows that open are created with a large fixed window in the center along with flanking casement windows on either side. The opening sides of a bay window can also be created using double-hung windows. Bay windows come in a number of options for material — but vinyl is one of the most popular options for Iowa due to its low-maintenance nature. Fiberglass is another popular option, known for its ability to withstand extreme temperatures.

Product Lines

Waterloo Climate Recommendations

Fluctuating Temps

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and sliding patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Energy Efficiency/Insulating Glass

Pella offers windows with Advanced Low-E Insulating Glass and AdvancedComfort Low-E Insulating Glass, both with argon, to help keep your home insulated from Waterloo’s chilly winters and moderate summers.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with exterior aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather.
two kids beds with two casement windows between

Cedar Rapids Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Eastern Iowa expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

