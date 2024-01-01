Bay windows are a popular addition to homes in the Midwest because they allow more light into the home and also create space by extending past the exterior wall. Northeast Iowa may be known for its farmland, but it’s also home to some beautiful scenery year-round with lush sunny summers and postcard-worthy sparkly snow in the winter. A bay window invites in more sunlight and creates a cozy nook that can be used in a number of different ways.

Bay windows are popular additions to existing homes in order to create more space within a room and they are also commonly used in new construction of varying styles including contemporary homes as well as traditional styling.

Commonly known as: box bay window, square bay window, casement bay window