Multi-slide Patio Doors Open Up Home in Dubuque, Iowa
on May 2, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Dubuque, IA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining Room & Patio
Products Used:
The homeowners of this beautiful home in Dubuque, Iowa wanted an open floor plan to cultivate wide open spaces in their new home. For this project, Pella of Eastern Iowa installed a multi-slide patio door and wood double hung windows for a stunning final look that’s both functional and aesthetically pleasing!
Check out the project details below for more information on how Pella’s windows and doors were able to meet the needs of these homeowners.
MULTI-SLIDE PATIO DOOR SOLUTIONS
Since these homeowners in Dubuque were searching for a way to connect their indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, we wanted to make sure to give them a solution that was more than just a basic outdoor patio door. By using sliding glass doors, we were able to create a seamless view, as well as eliminate the potential space concerns that can come with hinged and swinging doors.
Choosing a dual color option also enabled these sliding patio doors to work well with both rooms. The interior white finish helps create the illusion of a bigger room, while the exterior black finish makes a bold statement for the rustic-chic outdoor space.
WOOD DOUBLE HUNG WINDOWS
When looking at window materials for double hung windows, wood is a popular option that melds durability with a classic design. For this Dubuque home, the owners opted for white double hung windows that featured matching white grilles. Though a new construction home, these wood windows bring a touch of traditional appeal both inside and out.
WORK WITH PELLA
If you love the look of this new construction home’s sliding patio doors and double hung windows, and are hoping to create your own success story, Pella of Eastern Iowa is here to help. Contact us today to schedule a free consultation or take a peek at our other Iowa patio projects to get inspired.
Project Gallery
