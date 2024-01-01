Josh Schauf

Trade Sales Manager

As the Trade Sales Manager of the Company, Josh ensures focus on quality and never compromising the needs of our valued customers. Since joining the company in 2015, watching people's dreams come to fruition is Josh's favorite part of his job, but he also really enjoys interacting with colleagues and developing sales representatives. When Josh is not working, he spends time with friends and family. He also enjoys coaching his daughter's basketball team. He loves sports and if he's not golfing you may find him hiking the trails.