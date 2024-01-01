Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Popular home styles and trends in Delaware
Colonial style has had a strong influence on Delaware homes for more than 200 years. Get the historic look on your new home by incorporating double-hung windows, square grilles, and French patio doors. If you prefer a more contemporary touch without losing the connection to the past, consider blending lines of architectural styles by choosing black frames and large panes of glass in either wood or vinyl windows.
The window and door experts at Pella of Eastern Shore can help you find the right products to match your style. For 90 years, we've helped homeowners throughout Delaware update or build homes with beautiful windows and doors that are energy-efficient, properly placed, fit for each room, and facing the ideal direction for best performance.
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
