Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Knoxville
European style is popular in Knoxville, with French Country and European-style homes predominant for decades. But the latest trend is Modern Industrial.
In up-and-coming areas like Windriver and Bridgemore, you'll see large windows and lots of glass. If you're seeking this look for your new home, consider large window combinations, unobstructed casement windows, and sliding or multi-slide patio doors, all in sleek, contemporary black wood frames.
Whatever your personal style, you can find something that suits you with the help of Pella of Knoxville. Our team can help you find the style that best suits your home and pick the proper placement, room use, orientation, and energy-efficient features so you get the most out of your windows and doors.
View new construction projects in Knoxville
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Gaithersburg
202 Perry ParkwaySuite 6Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Call Now:(202) 810-6722
Service:(301) 957-7014
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Beltsville
12100 Baltimore AvenueSuite 1Beltsville, MD 20705
Call Now:(301) 685-1715
Service:(301) 957-7014
Ready to Explore Options?
We can help you explore your options by connecting you with a local Pella expert in your area. Tell us about your project to get a custom project consultation today.