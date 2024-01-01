<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replace Your Home Windows with Vinyl Windows

Home to many great architects, Eastern Tennessee boasts many homes known for their architectural beauty. When replacing windows in historic homes, consider vinyl windows as an affordable option for upgrading your home’s aesthetic and improving energy efficiency. Insulated vinyl window frames offer a great option to help maximize energy efficiency while offering a variety of customizations to match your home’s style.

Multi-chambered frames with multiple panes of glass help vinyl windows maintain the climate control of your home and reduce your heating and cooling costs. Vinyl windows are an affordable and energy-efficient option for window replacement, made from durable materials for lasting quality with little need for regular maintenance.

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Double-Hung Windows

Double-hung windows are the most common type of window across Tennessee. With two sliding sashes, double-hung windows provide efficient ventilation—allowing in a cool breeze or forcing hot air outside. They are a beautiful choice for any home but are frequently paired with Craftsman- and Bungalow-style homes, the latter of which is designed to maximize natural ventilation.

Vinyl Window Colors

Vinyl windows don’t require painting, staining, or refinishing. Just choose the colors for the exterior and interior. Black windows with white trim are more popular than ever. Homeowners are drawn to their inherent elegance, and black is a versatile color that can be integrated into nearly any palette. White vinyl windows continue to be popular in Tennessee and across the country.

Casement Windows

Casement windows, recognized for their ability to deliver optimal air flow and filter natural light into your home, are among the oldest types of operable windows. There are double- and triple-pane options available, making this window an exceptional choice for optimizing energy efficiency. Coveted by homeowners for the clean look and effortless operation they provide, these windows fit well in any historic home.

Victorian-Style Homes

The nation’s largest concentration of Victorian-Style homes is in Knoxville, Tennessee. These were designed by a notable Victorian residential architect, George Franklin Barber, a Knoxville resident at the time. Today’s development looks like a lot of ranch-style homes with the town’s historic inspiration. Consider a vinyl bay window with a Victorian grille pattern as an option for updating a historic home.

Eastern Tennessee Climate Recommendations

Rainy Weather

During rainy winter months, consider investing in moisture-resistant window materials, such as fiberglass or vinyl.

Low-E Protection

SunDefense® Low-E Insulating Glass with Argon can help block a significant percentage of the sun’s heat and ultraviolet rays. Low-E insulating glass helps keep your home cool and comfortable during the dry summer heat.

Dual-Pane or Triple-Pane Glass

Help reduce energy costs with energy-efficient double or triple pane windows that fill with insulating gas for added efficiency

Knoxville Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows and Doors of Eastern Tennessee expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

