Buying Replacement Windows in Knoxville
Modern windows enhance your home’s curb appeal, increase security, and improve your home’s energy efficiency. If you are interested in improving your home, a window replacement project should be on your list.
The following are an indication that it is time to upgrade your windows. Your window pane is physically damaged or has cracks. Your windows are letting in water or drafts are coming through the window. Nearby carpet or furniture has become faded. Your electric bills have slowly crept higher without any other explanation.
If you’re experiencing any of these problems, it may be time to upgrade your Knoxville home with modern window technology. Our windows come in a variety of styles with features that provide unique advantages for your home.
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Pella Windows feature energy-saving technology like multi-pane glass and low-emissivity (Low-E) glass coatings that can help lower your energy bills. A layer of argon gas in between the glass can offer extra insulation from both hot and cold air. On top of that, we are committed to providing the highest quality windows by cycle-testing our products thousands of times to ensure thermal efficiency.
Our signature hardware comes in a variety of finishes, sizes, and shapes to suit any style. Select and customize the style that’s right for your Knoxville home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Knoxville's Climate
Our windows are rigorously tested and designed to hold up in your climate while delivering peak performance. At Pella, our exceptionally strong impact-resistant windows are designed to help prevent damage caused by wind, water, and debris. The hot summers and cold winters in Knoxville require windows built with high-quality materials that withstand either condition.
Whatever the weather conditions are in your area, our windows have the ability to perform in any climate. Upgrading your windows can help you achieve higher energy efficiency while adding to the value of your home.
For hot summer months, our Low-E insulating glass will increase your home’s energy efficiency by reducing heat transfer.
- For the bitter winters, wood with exterior aluminum cladding is ideal for withstanding the elements.
Maintain the energy efficiency of your home and reduce heat transfer with our double- or triple-pane windows.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
Pella Windows and Doors offers more than just high-quality, durable products. Quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Since 1925, we have been proud to provide only the best products.