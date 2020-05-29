What to expect during a window consultation
Posted
on May 29, 2020
You've made the decision to replace the windows in your home. Replacing your windows could update your home, and potentially help save you money on your home heating and cooling bills.1 But what’s next?
A good first step in the process of replacing your windows is setting a window consultation. A sales representative will come to your home, talk with you about your wants and needs, and give you an estimate. The best part: an in-home consultation with Pella costs you nothing.
During your in-home consultation, a sales representative will meet you at your home, discuss with you about your wants and needs, help focus your window selections and give you a price estimate.
Taking some steps now to get ready for your in-home consultation will help provide you the best replacement window options for your home. Here are the answers to the most common questions customers have about window replacement consultations.
How can I plan for my in-home consultation?
If you were to consult with an interior designer, you’d probably be ready to share some looks you’ve seen that sparked your interest. The same goes for a window consultation.
Having an image of the looks you like will give your representative a beginning point to creating the windows that are right for you. Look for ideas of what you want your new windows to look like. If you can’t provide pictures, be ready to explain how you want your new windows to look.
You should also take a minute to note down questions for your representative to help prepare for your consultation.
How long does a window consultation take?
Typically, a sales representative will need about 90 minutes of your time for the consultation. If the consultation is any shorter than that, the rep may not be able to adequately assess your needs to give you an accurate estimate.
What will happen during the consultation?
The objective of an in-home consultation is to help you find the windows that are right for your home, meet your desires and budget, and showcase your home.
The sales representative will ask you about what you need or want. He or she will walk around your home with you to see where the replacement windows will go. The sales representative will show you with the different design, material and color options available and discuss pricing for each option. The representative will also discuss the different types of installation and tell you what to expect from the installation process.
When helping you identify the best windows for your home, your representative will take a number of factors into consideration, including:
- Which materials (vinyl, wood or fiberglass) are best for your home’s area?
- Which window functions and features are vital to you?
- What amount of energy efficiency will be best for your home?
- Which colors work best with your home’s look and architecture?
It’s one thing to see a window display in a showroom. But in order to make the most insightful decision about your replacement windows, it’s important to get an idea what those windows will look like in your home. That’s why your representative will also offer window style and color samples for you to look at in your home.
Your representative will also measure the areas where the replacement windows will be installed and give you details to prepare for your installation day.
Once you’ve decided on the best windows for your home, your representative will provide an estimate that gives as full a picture as possible of both the expense and time required to replace your home windows. Your consultant can also provide payment options, including financing, to get your home window replacement process rolling.
Pella offers no-cost consultations. So, if after the visit you decide to hold off on starting your window replacement, the visit costs you nothing.
How should I prepare for the window consultation?
It would be very helpful to the sales representative if you were prepared with some pictures of what you want your new windows to look like. If you cannot provide any pictures, be prepared to describe how you want your new windows to look. It's also a good idea to write down a list of questions that you want to ask the sales rep ahead of time.
Will the rep have a window to show me or do I need to visit a showroom?
The representative should have window samples and color stain samples, so that you can get a good idea of what the windows will look like in your home. Pella understands that only being able to view samples in a showroom does not allow customers to make the most informed decisions about their replacements and how they will look within their home, which is why an in-home consultation is beneficial.
How much will my new windows cost?
The prices fluctuate greatly, depending on the type of windows you want, and the type of installation you will get. Your sales representative will be able to give you an accurate estimate. Read more about factors that impact cost.
How long will it take for the sales rep to give me an estimate?
The sales rep will be able to give you a quote at the end of your 90-minute consultation. It is important that you plan for adequate time for your consultation and not try to cut it short. That way the sales representative can accurately assess your needs and factor all necessary information into your quote.
What are the payment methods?
You can pay with cash or check, and there are also credit options available. The business location that you are dealing with will present your options to you.
What material options does Pella offer for window and door replacements?
Pella offers vinyl, fiberglass and wood. During your consultation, your sales rep will help determine which material best fits your tastes, your home and your needs.
How long does the replacement process take?
Your installation date will probably be scheduled four to six weeks after your consultation. The exact date you get will depend on your location, the type of material you purchase, and number of openings in the company's schedule. Your local sales representative can give you the best estimate of how long you will have to wait until you get your new windows.
We hope this article has prepared you for your window consultation. For more information about Pella’s installation process, read about The Pella Promise.1On a typical home, ENERGY STAR® certified windows can save on average $101 – $583 a year when replacing single-pane windows. Ranges are based on the average savings among homes in modeled cities. Actual savings will vary based on local climate conditions, utility rates, and individual home characteristics. For more information go to: energystar.gov/products/building_products/residential_windows_doors_and_skylights/benefits
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.