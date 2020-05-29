You've made the decision to replace the windows in your home. Replacing your windows could update your home, and potentially help save you money on your home heating and cooling bills.1 But what’s next?

A good first step in the process of replacing your windows is setting a window consultation. A sales representative will come to your home, talk with you about your wants and needs, and give you an estimate. The best part: an in-home consultation with Pella costs you nothing.

During your in-home consultation, a sales representative will meet you at your home, discuss with you about your wants and needs, help focus your window selections and give you a price estimate.

Taking some steps now to get ready for your in-home consultation will help provide you the best replacement window options for your home. Here are the answers to the most common questions customers have about window replacement consultations.

How can I plan for my in-home consultation?

If you were to consult with an interior designer, you’d probably be ready to share some looks you’ve seen that sparked your interest. The same goes for a window consultation.

Having an image of the looks you like will give your representative a beginning point to creating the windows that are right for you. Look for ideas of what you want your new windows to look like. If you can’t provide pictures, be ready to explain how you want your new windows to look.

You should also take a minute to note down questions for your representative to help prepare for your consultation.

How long does a window consultation take?

Typically, a sales representative will need about 90 minutes of your time for the consultation. If the consultation is any shorter than that, the rep may not be able to adequately assess your needs to give you an accurate estimate.

What will happen during the consultation?

The objective of an in-home consultation is to help you find the windows that are right for your home, meet your desires and budget, and showcase your home.

The sales representative will ask you about what you need or want. He or she will walk around your home with you to see where the replacement windows will go. The sales representative will show you with the different design, material and color options available and discuss pricing for each option. The representative will also discuss the different types of installation and tell you what to expect from the installation process.

When helping you identify the best windows for your home, your representative will take a number of factors into consideration, including:

Which materials (vinyl, wood or fiberglass) are best for your home’s area?

Which window functions and features are vital to you?

What amount of energy efficiency will be best for your home?

Which colors work best with your home’s look and architecture?

It’s one thing to see a window display in a showroom. But in order to make the most insightful decision about your replacement windows, it’s important to get an idea what those windows will look like in your home. That’s why your representative will also offer window style and color samples for you to look at in your home.

Your representative will also measure the areas where the replacement windows will be installed and give you details to prepare for your installation day.

Once you’ve decided on the best windows for your home, your representative will provide an estimate that gives as full a picture as possible of both the expense and time required to replace your home windows. Your consultant can also provide payment options, including financing, to get your home window replacement process rolling.

Pella offers no-cost consultations. So, if after the visit you decide to hold off on starting your window replacement, the visit costs you nothing.