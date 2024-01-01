Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Evansville
New construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
View new construction projects in Evansville
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Find a Showroom Near You
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Evansville
5420 Vogel RoadEvansville, IN 47715
Call Now:(812) 228-7000
Service:(877) 228-8528
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Owensboro
2800 Yale PlaceSuite 2Owensboro, KY 42301
Call Now:(270) 684-3028
Service:(877) 228-8528
Ready to Explore Options?
We can help you explore your options by connecting you with a local Pella expert in your area. Tell us about your project to get a custom project consultation today.