Pella Windows & Doors of Owensboro
Contact Details
- Call (270) 684-3028
- 2800 Yale PlaceSuite 2Owensboro, KY42301
Hours of Operation
- Monday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday Closed
- Sunday Closed
Pella Windows & Doors of Owensboro has gladly been serving communities throughout northwest Kentucky and southern Indiana since 2005. Our team is committed to helping homeowners in Boonville, Henderson, Masonville, Philpot, Reo, Richland City, Rockport, Sebree, Tell City, Troy and more complete their dream window and door replacement projects.
Our Owensboro location is a member of the Illini Pella family of showrooms, a Better Business Bureau-accredited business that was established in 1978.
Shop for energy-efficient windows and doors at your local showroom.
Experience our innovative range of windows, patio doors and entry doors in person! The Pella of Owensboro showroom is centrally located off Frederica Street on the corner of Harvard Drive and Yale Place, and right next to Porter Paints.
Whether you’re looking for new or replacement windows and doors, we invite southern Indiana and northwest Kentucky homeowners to pay our showroom a visit. See for yourself why our stylish and versatile wood windows are so popular among homes in the area and don’t miss out on our high-performing fiberglass and vinyl offerings either.
Experience you can count on.
Talk with one of the friendly Pella professionals in our Owensboro showroom to learn more about the styles, materials and options available to you. Our skilled team has the experience and knowledge to help you find the best Pella product for your home.
Evansville Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
