Fort Worth is home to an array of traditional architectural styles, from the ranch-style homes of Plano, Bedford and Mesquite to the mansions of Southlake. Classic double-hung windows are common sights on homes throughout the area.

Double-hung windows have been one of the most popular window styles for years. Commonly known as sash windows, double-hung windows have two operable sashes which slide vertically within the frame. For ventilation, the top sash can be lowered, the bottom sash can be lifted, or both sashes can be adjusted for increased air circulation. Traditional double-hung windows are both easy to operate and clean and provide a timeless look.

Commonly known as: sash windows, hung sash windows