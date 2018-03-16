The simplest way to clean a window is from the inside. For most other styles, you may need a ladder to clean the exterior of a window. With double-hung windows, you have the option of getting sashes that tilt in — making it easier and quicker to clean your whole window.

Flexibility

Double-hung windows are nice because opening the top sash allows you to let hot air leave the room while leaving the bottom sash closed for children and pets.

What are my size and design options?

Double-hung windows are highly customizable, a byproduct of their popularity. There’s a large selection of standard sizes.

Standard sizes make it easier to find a window to fit your home. And are typically less expensive than a custom-sized or oddly-shaped window. It also allows you to build unique window combinations out of different-sized double-hung windows. Or add transom and adjacent windows with special shapes like half circles and small rectangles.

When you’re searching for a window replacement, you’ll likely find that double-hung windows offer the functionality and flexibility to fit just about any room in your home. With the number of sizes, combinations, and other features, you can get a standard window that looks anything but.