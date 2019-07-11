Vinyl Windows and Sliding Glass Doors Elevate New Amarillo Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Fort Worth
on July 11, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Amarillo, TX
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Opulent and contemporary, this new construction home in Amarillo, TX needed windows and doors that would match its luxury aesthetic and showcase the home’s design. The Pella of Fort Worth team paired up with Champion 1 Builders to create a unique and visually stunning solution for these homeowners, who were able to elevate both the functionality and the beauty of their space.
Check out the project details below to see how Pella’s windows and doors exceeded the needs of these Amarillo homeowners
Project Details
New Fiberglass Windows
To complement this new construction home, the owners opted for fiberglass casement windows in one of our dual color options at Pella. The white interior finish creates the illusion of even more indoor space, while the black exterior finish makes a bold statement against the gray stone. Of Pella’s window materials, fiberglass windows are a popular low-maintenance window option known for their durability and energy efficiency.
New Multi-Slide Patio Door
These homeowners were looking for distinctive sliding glass doors that would create a seamless transition between the kitchen, dining room, and patio. Ultimately, Pella’s installation of two multi-slide patio doors became one of the home’s most show-stopping features, thanks to their sleek, open-glass look and black frames.
The sliding patio doors also help maximize space efficiency, since they don’t require additional room to swing outward. Now, these homeowners near Fort-Worth can entertain company – even in large numbers – with ease and maintain an open, welcoming atmosphere for their guests.
Project Gallery
